Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
