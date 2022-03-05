Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

