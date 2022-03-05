DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0367 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $337,717.87 and $5.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014781 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

