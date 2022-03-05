Datto (NYSE:MSP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

MSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Datto stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Datto by 300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datto by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

