DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $999,191.56

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $999,191.56 and approximately $611,992.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.23 or 0.99850517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00077460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00264615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

