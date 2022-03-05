David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

