Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

