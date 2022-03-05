DeGate One Day Trading Volume Hits $513,396.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $15.37 million and $513,396.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeGate has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

