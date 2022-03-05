Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 612,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.