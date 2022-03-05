DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DermTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DMTK. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $66.88.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

