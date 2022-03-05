Dero Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $436,386.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $141.48 million and $436,386.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $12.60 or 0.00031970 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.76 or 0.06765759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00745325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00071073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00410503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00299700 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,227,801 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

