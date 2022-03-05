Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $23.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 972,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.