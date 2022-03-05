Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 16.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

