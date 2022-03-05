Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.14).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.98 and its 200-day moving average is €6.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.