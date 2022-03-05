Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 0%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €37.99 ($42.69) and last traded at €37.35 ($41.97). Approximately 122,762 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.34 ($41.96).

DWNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($57.58) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($55.62) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.98 ($56.16).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.39 and a 200-day moving average of €44.13.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.