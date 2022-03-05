Dfyn Network Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $660,451.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 90,413,542 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

