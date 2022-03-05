DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,279 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.51% of DHB Capital worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in DHB Capital by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHB Capital by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 850,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 450,399 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.74 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

