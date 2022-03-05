Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) COO Sells $472,325.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FANG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

