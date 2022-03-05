DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRH. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

