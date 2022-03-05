Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

