Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $29.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGII shares. increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $698.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

