Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on March 31st

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 291.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

NYSE:DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $126.33 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

