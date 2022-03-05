Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,801. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

