Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 72,324 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $411,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $970,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $2,336,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $117.12.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

