Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.38% of Arlo Technologies worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $10.77 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

