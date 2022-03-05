Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.80 Million Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Bristow Group worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTOL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bristow Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

