Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,990 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.58% of First Business Financial Services worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.