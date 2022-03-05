Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 330,870 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.36% of Audacy worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Audacy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Audacy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.07 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

