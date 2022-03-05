Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,811 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.12% of NACCO Industries worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NC opened at $30.67 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

