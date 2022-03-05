Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.
NYSE DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
