Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NYSE DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

