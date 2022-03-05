Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

