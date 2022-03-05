Diversified Trust Co Acquires 8,422 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 853,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

