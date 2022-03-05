Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,163 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. The company has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

