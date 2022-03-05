Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.31. 5,186,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,042. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

