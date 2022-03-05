Diversified Trust Co Has $69.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 440.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,596 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

