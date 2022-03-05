Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,784,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.