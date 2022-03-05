Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $97.32. 3,570,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,642. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,031 shares of company stock worth $10,184,724. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

