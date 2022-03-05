Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 167 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

