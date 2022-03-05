Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

