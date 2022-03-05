Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

