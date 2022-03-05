DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 14,574 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

