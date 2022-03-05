DNB Asset Management AS Buys 9,115 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Watsco worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $283.88 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.