DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $323.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.46. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $306.66 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.