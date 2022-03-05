DNB Asset Management AS Sells 31,238 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

