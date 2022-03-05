DOGGY Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $328,491.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.61 or 0.99983143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048501 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,359,180 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

