Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of DLTR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

