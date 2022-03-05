Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

