Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

