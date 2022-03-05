Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

