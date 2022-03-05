Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.25 and a 200-day moving average of $491.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

