Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $440.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

